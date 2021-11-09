Indonesia to start giving boosters after 50% of public gets vaccinated

JAKARTA Indonesia plans to give booster shots to the public after 50 per cent of its population have been fully vaccinated, its Health Minister said yesterday, which he expects to happen at the end of next month.

Indonesia, once Asia's Covid epicentre, has inoculated 29 per cent of its population of 270 million people, using a variety of vaccine brands.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing the government decided on boosters at the 50 per cent mark due to vaccine inequity concerns at home or abroad.

"Issues of injustice or ethics are so high in the world, because some countries haven't gotten a lot of first shots," he said.

Given for free, Mr Budi said the plan prioritises the elderly and the poor who are insured by the government, while the rest of the population may have to pay for them.

Many health workers have already received boosters.