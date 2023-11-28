 Indonesian couple marries next to body of bride’s father , Latest World News - The New Paper
Indonesian couple marries next to body of bride’s father

The body of the bride’s father, wrapped in a white shroud, was next to the couple, while a male relative gave Ms Tarisa away. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM AMATIR/YOUTUBE
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Nov 28, 2023 04:08 pm

An Indonesian woman married the love of her life, surrounded by her family, including her dead father’s remains.

The unusual wedding between Ms Tarisa and Mr Edi – both of whom go by only one name like many Indonesians – took place at the bride’s house in Kolaka Regency in south-east Sulawesi on Nov 26, reported Indonesian media.

The body of the bride’s father, wrapped in a white shroud, was next to the couple, while a male relative gave Ms Tarisa away.

“Yes, poor thing, they were married next to the body of (the bride’s) deceased father,” Ms Herlina, the aunt of the bride, told news website Detikcom.

Ms Tarisa’s father, Mr H. Rusli, was supposed to give her away on what should have been the happiest day of her life, but he died suddenly the day before the wedding.

A neighbour, Ms Erlina, said Mr Rusli collapsed after performing his Isyak prayers.

“He had a history of hypertension and kidney disease,” Tribunnews quoted her as saying.

Ms Herlina said that the wedding was held next to the father’s remains at the request of the bride’s family, as Mr Rusli had really looked forward to the wedding.

“When he was alive, the father wanted to see his daughter married off,” she said, adding that he was also busy with wedding preparations up to his untimely death.

The father was immediately buried at a nearby cemetery after the wedding.

