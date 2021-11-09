International travellers flock to US as flights reopen

Performers engaging with travellers as they queue to check into Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines flights at London's Heathrow Airport, following the lifting of entry restrictions of non-US citizens to the US.

PARIS/LONDON Travellers across the world prepared yesterday to reunite with loved ones in the United States for the first time in nearly two years, as restrictions were lifted to allow non-US citizens to fly there, provided they are vaccinated.

The extraordinary US travel restrictions, first imposed early last year to address the spread of Covid-19, had barred access to non-US citizens who within the last 14 days had been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Trade group US Travel said the countries accounted for 53 per cent of all overseas visitors to the US in 2019.

The unprecedented ban had dealt a huge blow to tourism and also kept friends and families from attending weddings, funerals, or meeting new babies.

From yesterday, travellers who show official proof of vaccination and a recent negative viral test can fly to the US.

There are expected to be few if any empty seats on many of the international flights, and passenger volume is expected to remain high in the coming weeks. One travel agency said it went from "zero activity" to pre-Covid level.

Delta Air Lines said in the six weeks since the reopening was announced, it has seen a 450 per cent increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.