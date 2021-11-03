Japan confirms plans to gradually ease Covid border curbs

TOKYO: Japan yesterday confirmed plans to gradually ease Covid-19 border curbs but fell short of demands by business lobbies to open up in line with major trading partners.

In relaxing its controls, Japan will take a phased approach, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, responding to media reports that quarantine periods for business travellers would be cut to three days from 10.

The easing could start next Monday, while daily limits on the numbers of border entrants would be raised to 5,000 people later this month from 3,500, national broadcaster NHK said.

Domestic and foreign business groups have lobbied the government to ease border restrictions to match other nations. The United States and European Union allow entry for travellers from most countries with proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

BIGGER PROBLEM

Overseas business groups welcomed the shorter quarantine but said the easing did not go far enough.

A bigger problem is the remaining hold on long-term visas, said Mr Michael Mroczek, president of the European Business Council in Japan.

"Not being able to bring essential personnel to Japan is currently the No. 1 issue for European industry," he said.

Mr Christopher LaFleur, an adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan, said relaxing curbs was "necessary to jump-start Japan's economic recovery from the damage of the pandemic".

Covid-19 cases have fallen dramatically in Japan as vaccinations have covered more than 70 per cent of the population.