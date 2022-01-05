World

Japan to declare quasi-emergency in Covid-19-hit Okinawa: Report

Japan to declare quasi-emergency in Covid-19-hit Okinawa: Report
Okinawa has entered the "sixth wave" of the coronavirus.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 05, 2022 08:45 am

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The Japanese government is preparing to declare a quasi-state of emergency in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, perhaps as early as this week, the Mainichi daily said on Wednesday (Jan 5).

It would be the first such declaration since Sept 30, when Japan lifted all states of emergency and quasi-emergency that had been in effect for a good part of 2021.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Japan rose past 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months, with 225 cases in Okinawa making it one of the worst-hit part of the nation.

The Mainichi said Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki told Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Tuesday that he was considering requesting a quasi-emergency state, which would include measures such as limiting the opening hours of restaurants and bars.

Mr Matsuno had said the government would respond promptly, the newspaper reported. No further details were given.

Okinawa has entered the "sixth wave" of the coronavirus, Mr Tamaki told reporters on Tuesday, noting the highly transmissible Omicron variant's role in the spread of infections.

Omicron cases now account for 17 per cent of all infections in Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Jan 3, 2022.
Singapore

Omicron could be dominant Covid-19 strain in 2 months

Related Stories

842 new cases in Singapore, weekly infection growth rate rises above 1

Covid patients not eligible for home recovery can now do so with 'virtual wards'

In-person CCAs across levels resume in schools

The 225 virus cases on Tuesday were Okinawa's highest in more than three months, Mr Tamaki said, adding that infections inside US military bases in the prefecture continued to increase.

More On This Topic
Japan braces itself for Omicron spread as New Year's travellers fan out across country
Japan aims to use Pfizer's oral Covid-19 drugs nationwide next month: PM

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19Japancoronavirus