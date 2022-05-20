 Japan to double daily foreign arrivals in June; most exempt from Covid-19 testing, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Japan to double daily foreign arrivals in June; most exempt from Covid-19 testing

Japan to double daily foreign arrivals in June; most exempt from Covid-19 testing
Japan plans to double its daily number of foreigners entering the country up to 20,000 from next month.PHOTO: AFP
May 20, 2022 04:47 pm

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan plans to double its daily number of foreigners entering the country up to 20,000 from next month, the top government spokesman said on Friday (May 20).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that travellers from most countries, about 80 per cent of the total foreign entrants to Japan, would not be required to provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests, nor would they have to quarantine on arrival.

This included people from all other members of the G-7 group of developed economies.

Japan is accepting business travellers, foreign students and academics but not tourists, except a limited number in a trial of package tours.

Mr Matsuno said experience with the trials would be used in later decisions to further reopen.

More On This Topic
Japan to welcome tourists on package tours from 4 countries, including S'pore
Japan Premier Kishida pledges to relax border controls by next month
Japan plans to double the daily arrival limit to 20,000, said reports.
Travel

Japan to start welcoming tourists this month

Related Stories

Coffee, tea and nagging at Japan’s anti-procrastination cafe

Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste

Merlion morphs into a superhero, fights villains with Ultraman in new tourism video

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Japancovid-19TOURISM & TRAVEL