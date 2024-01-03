 Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
Evacuated people rest at a green house converted as an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers and rescue workers conduct rescue operations at a collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this handout photo released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
A view of damage to a road following an earthquake, near Ogi Port in Noto City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Seiji Minami/via REUTERS
Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
A man helps his mother lie down on a mattress at a community center that has been converted to an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides
A satellite image shows an overview of homes along the coastline, in Ukai, Japan, August 11, 2022. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Jan 03, 2024 11:03 am

KASHIMAJI – The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Japan on New Years Day rose to 62 on Wednesday as authorities rushed to bring aid to survivors facing freezing temperatures and heavy rain forecast for later in the day.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck the Noto peninsula on Monday afternoon, levelling houses and cutting off remote areas from much-needed aid.

Heavy rains were forecast in the quake-hit areas on Wednesday, raising fears of landslides, authorities said.

Severed roads, damaged infrastructure, and the remote location of the hardest-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts, and the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear two days after the quake. Authorities confirmed 62 deaths so far, up from 55 late on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to ensure survivors have access to basic amenities including electricity and water.

"Please do everything in your power to rescue as many people as possible, while keeping in mind that this is also a battle against time," Kishida said during a disaster response meeting.

Fire burns following an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 1.
World

At least 6 dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan

Related Stories

Japan gives former PM Shinzo Abe a final send-off

Japan set to remove most Covid-19 restrictions as new infections ebb

Japan eases entry ban with limited reopening

He said survivors may be unable to return home for some time. – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FUMIO KISHIDAJapan