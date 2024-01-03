Japan quake survivors face freezing rain, threat of landslides

A satellite image shows an overview of homes along the coastline, in Ukai, Japan, August 11, 2022. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

A man helps his mother lie down on a mattress at a community center that has been converted to an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A view of damage to a road following an earthquake, near Ogi Port in Noto City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Seiji Minami/via REUTERS

Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers and rescue workers conduct rescue operations at a collapsed house caused by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this handout photo released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Evacuated people rest at a green house converted as an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

KASHIMAJI – The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Japan on New Years Day rose to 62 on Wednesday as authorities rushed to bring aid to survivors facing freezing temperatures and heavy rain forecast for later in the day.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck the Noto peninsula on Monday afternoon, levelling houses and cutting off remote areas from much-needed aid.

Heavy rains were forecast in the quake-hit areas on Wednesday, raising fears of landslides, authorities said.

Severed roads, damaged infrastructure, and the remote location of the hardest-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts, and the full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear two days after the quake. Authorities confirmed 62 deaths so far, up from 55 late on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government to ensure survivors have access to basic amenities including electricity and water.

"Please do everything in your power to rescue as many people as possible, while keeping in mind that this is also a battle against time," Kishida said during a disaster response meeting.

He said survivors may be unable to return home for some time. – REUTERS