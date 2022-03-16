 Japan set to remove most Covid-19 restrictions as new infections ebb, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Japan set to remove most Covid-19 restrictions as new infections ebb

Japan set to remove most Covid-19 restrictions as new infections ebb
Tokyo logged 7,836 coronavirus cases on March 15, down 12 per cent from a week earlier.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mar 16, 2022 11:30 am

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan is set to announce on Wednesday (March 16) the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant continues to ebb.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to speak at 10am GMT (6pm, Singapore time), when he is expected to announce the lifting of curbs on March 21, along with a further easing of border measures, local media reported.

Tokyo logged 7,836 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down 12 per cent from a week earlier. An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest wave of the pandemic so far.

After a slow start, the government's Covid-19 vaccine booster programme has accelerated, with about 71 per cent of Japan's vulnerable elderly population having received a third dose.

The so-called quasi-state of emergency curbs currently applied in 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures centre on limiting hours for eateries and other businesses.

Officials are still debating whether the curbs can be lifted in the western prefecture of Osaka, NHK reported, due to high hospitalisations there.

Vietnam announced an end to quarantine for international travellers on Wednesday (March 16), as it seeks to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions.
Travel

Vietnam ends Covid quarantine for international travellers

Related Stories

Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'? Here's what experts say

Covid-19 cases in Singapore back above 10,000

Uncertainty of Covid-19 situation should not hold S'pore back from easing restrictions: Experts

The measures have had an impact on the economy, particularly the service sector.

"A certain amount of services demand will be unleashed if the curbs are lifted as households have quite a lot of savings now and it coincides with the spring holidays," said Mr Daiju Aoki, chief Japan economist at UBS SuMi TRUST Wealth Management.

Health experts have said the current Omicron wave is not over, and new variants could emerge at any time.

But the restrictions, used repeatedly during the two-year pandemic, have lost their effectiveness on public behaviour, said Tohoku University professor Hitoshi Oshitani.

"We need to have a different strategy to suppress the transmission at this stage," said Dr Oshitani, a lead advisor on the government's pandemic response. "It's still premature to discuss a kind of exit strategy from this virus."

Mr Kishida is also likely to announce a raising of the limit on daily arrivals in Japan to 10,000 from April, from the current 7,000, media have said, the latest step in relaxing tough border regulations that have drawn criticism from businesses and educators.

More On This Topic
Japan extends quasi-emergency curbs as study shows Omicron deadlier than the flu
Japan plans targeted Covid-19 curbs as new cases fall but deaths hit record
Related Stories
Hong Kong to close beaches as Covid-19 outbreak persists, local media say
Hazmat suits and panic buying: Covid-19 pandemic images return to China
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
What is known about Covid-19's Omicron BA.2 sub-variant
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19JapanFUMIO KISHIDA