'Japanese Joker' planned move 'to kill lots of people' for months

TOKYO: A drifter who admired the Joker from Batman and dressed as him to carry out a Halloween attack on a Tokyo train "wanted to kill lots of people" and planned his moves over months, buying a knife to use off the Internet, the police and Japanese media said yesterday.

The stabbing and arson attack, which briefly sent fire flaring in a train carriage, was carried out on Sunday night as many partygoers headed into Tokyo for Halloween celebrations and sent passengers screaming down the aisles of train carriages and scrambling out of windows to escape.

One man in his 70s remains in serious condition with stab wounds to his torso, and 16 others were treated for minor injuries, mostly smoke inhalation, a police spokesman said.

Kyota Hattori, 24, dressed in multi-coloured clothing as the Joker, was arrested on the spot.

The police spokesman added that he later told investigators: "I wanted to kill lots of people, I wanted the death penalty."

Shown in video footage sitting on a seat in the train carriage calmly smoking a cigarette prior to the attack, Hattori was carrying 4 litres of lighter fluid in plastic bottles when he headed into Tokyo, which was filling with costumed partygoers for Halloween, media reports said.

PLANNED

Hattori, who told investigators "things weren't going well with work and friends", may have started planning the attack as early as June when he quit his job in the south-western city of Fukuoka and began moving east, staying for periods in major cities along the way until he reached Tokyo a month ago, the reports added.