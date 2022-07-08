Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, man with homemade shotgun arrested

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meeting voters in Tokyo on June 22, 2022.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was speaking at a rally in Nara when he collapsed, and a sound akin to a gunshot was reportedly heard.

TOKYO - Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed in the middle of a rally speech in Nara prefecture on Friday (July 8), local media reported.

Mr Abe was bleeding as he collapsed after a sound "akin to a gunshot was heard", the reports said.

Mr Abe was shot three times from behind with a shotgun, the media cited police as saying.

Reports said Mr Abe was rushed unconscious to hospital and was in a critical condition.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested, Kyodo cited police as saying.

A gun has been recovered at the scene and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder, NHK reported.

The suspect was identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, The Straits Times said in a report credited to the New York Times.

The Nara resident is said to have told police he was unhappy with Mr Abe and intended to kill him.

Media reports said Yamagami is a former maritime self defence force member and had left the left the force in 2005.

The blast that felled Mr Abe appeared to have come from an improvised homemade shotgun, according to the reports.