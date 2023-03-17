Johor couple heading to S'pore for work killed in traffic accident

A couple from Johor, which included a pregnant woman, was involved in a fatal accident while commuting to Singapore.

The couple was heading towards Tuas Second Link on Thursday (March 16) when the accident occurred.

Passers-by reportedly found their motorcycle along the highway.

According to 8world, the woman was six months pregnant, and lost her baby when she died.

The woman worked for a courier company while the man worked in a hardware store, according to the woman’s sister.

The sister also shared a photo of the police report she made in a Facebook post, in which she said she found out about the accident after a passer-by called her at 7am on March 16.

The report stated that paramedics pronounced both dead at the scene of the accident.

In her post, she appealed to those who had more details or dashcam footage to come forward and share more information on the accident.