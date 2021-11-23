JPMorgan grants HK staff up to $6,800 for hotel quarantine

HONG KONG: JPMorgan Chase is offering to pay some of its Hong Kong-based staff up to US$5,000 (S$6,800) each for their hotel quarantine stay for personal trips, a memo from the Wall Street bank to employees seen by Reuters showed.

The move, likely the first such announced by a financial institution in the city, comes as the Asian financial hub's Covid-19 measures, some of the strictest in the world, are said to have hurt businesses.

It comes after Mr Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief executive, visited Hong Kong last week for 32 hours after he was given a government exemption from quarantine.

The memo said staff at the executive director level and below would be entitled to the one-off payment for a single quarantine stay in Hong Kong.