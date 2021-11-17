Killing of pet corgi by health workers sparks outrage in China

Security footage shows a health official in a hazmat suit hitting the pet dog on the head with a crowbar.

BEIJING : A video of Chinese health workers killing a pet dog with a crowbar after its owners were sent into Covid quarantine has sparked outrage, with social media users voicing concern about the extremes local authorities will go to enforce Beijing's zero-case strategy.

The owners had been ordered to isolate themselves in a hotel after a Covid-19 case was discovered in their apartment compound in Shangrao, Jiangxi province - a typically uncompromising response by authorities desperate to eliminate outbreaks.

The next day, health officials in hazmat suits entered their apartment, and security footage showed one of them hitting the woman's pet corgi in the head with a crowbar.

"Even if they thought the doggy was a threat or it was carrying the virus, they should at least have given it a test first," the corgi's owner, who identified herself only as Ms Fu, told a Shanghai TV station.

The video of the killing, shared last week, prompted a wave of anger against the way the authorities have treated animals while enforcing Covid-19 prevention rules.

"If a government that claims to serve the people enforces the law so brutally, can the government still be believed?" one user asked on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.