At least 20 killed in eastern Ukraine after rocket attack on train station used by evacuees

People waiting to board a train at Kramatorsk's central station, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on April 5, 2022.

KYIV (AFP, REUTERS) - At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 wounded after a rocket attack at a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine's state railway company said on Friday (April 8).

Kramatorsk is in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region and the station there is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

Elsewhere in the country, Russia earlier said it had destroyed a training centre for foreign mercenaries near the southern city of Odessa as part of its military campaign.

"High-precision missiles of the Bastion coastal missile system destroyed a foreign mercenary assembly and training centre near the village of Krasnosilka, northeast of Odessa," a defence ministry spokesperson said in a briefing.

Ukraine says after withdrawing from Kyiv's outskirts, Russia is regrouping to try to gain full control over the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

On Thursday, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaiday told residents in the area the chances of them saving themselves and their families is dwindling every day as Russian forces get ready to launch a huge offensive in the region.

Authorities in Dnipro, a city in central-eastern Ukraine, also urged women, children and the elderly to leave.