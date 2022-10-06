 Children among at least 34 killed in Thailand daycare centre gun attack, Latest World News - The New Paper
Children among at least 34 killed in Thailand daycare centre gun attack

Victims included both children and adults at a nursery in north-east Thailand.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER
Oct 06, 2022 04:16 pm

BANGKOK - At least 34 people were killed on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children’s day-care centre in a northeastern province of Thailand, a police spokesman said.

Victims included both adults and at least 22 children, local police said, adding that the gunman was an ex-police officer.

Local media reported that the gunman, who was recently dismissed, killed his wife and child in addition to himself after a manhunt.

Mr Achayon Kraithong, spokesman for national police, said the incident happened at Nong Bua Lam Phu province.

The prime minister had earlier alerted all agencies to take action and apprehend the culprit, a government spokesperson said.

The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations. - REUTERS

