At least 6 dead after huge earthquake rocks Japan

Visitors crouch down as an earthquake hit the region at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, on Jan 1.

Local residents rest at an elementary school acting as an evacuation shelter after an earthquake hit the region in Kanazawa, Japan, on Jan 1, 2024.

Badly damaged buildings in Wajima, in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Jan 1.

Fire burns following an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on Jan 1.

TOKYO – A powerful earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day killed at least six people, as police and local authorities early on Jan 2 reported cases of bodies being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Jan 1, destroying buildings, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground.

It also triggered waves about 1m high along Japan's long western seaboard as well as in neighbouring South Korea.

Army personnel were dispatched to help with rescue operations, while one local airport was shut down after the quake tore open cracks in the runway.

The extent of the damage as well as the toll remained unclear a day after the disaster, with major roads to the worst-affected areas badly damaged, hindering rescue efforts.

Public broadcaster NHK reported doctors were unable to reach the hospital in the hard-hit town of Suzu. It said the hospital was relying on a back up generator because of a power outage.

Six people are confirmed to have died so far, the national police agency said.

NHK reported three people died after being trapped under collapsed buildings while one man was killed by a stone lantern.

More than 90 tremors have been detected since the quake first hit the remote Noto peninsula on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency has warned more strong shocks could hit in coming days.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters late on Jan 1 that it was proving difficult for search and rescue teams to reach the worst affected areas due to blocked roads.

Many rail services and flights into the affected areas have also been suspended.

In Toyama city, around 100km from the worst-hit area, some shelves in convenience stores were empty as the disaster disrupted the delivery of goods across the region.

The Japanese government said that as of Jan 1 night it had ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of main island Honshu to evacuate. They were spending the night in sports halls and school gymnasiums, commonly used as evacuation centres in emergencies.

Almost 33,000 households remained without power in Ishikawa prefecture early on Jan 2 morning, according to Hokuriku Electric Power's website.

The Imperial Household Agency said that following the disaster it would cancel Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's slated New Year appearance on Jan 2. – REUTERS