Liz Truss is next UK prime minister after vote by Tory party members

LONDON - Liz Truss will be the UK's next prime minister after being voted in as leader of the governing Conservative Party by grassroots members on Monday.

Her election by an estimated 172,000 Tory party members was sparked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

She defeated her rival Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.

Ms Truss, 47, will be the United Kingdom's third female prime minister after Margaret Thatcher (1979 to 1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019).

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak, 42, have spent the last eight weeks rallying support among Conservative Party members who cast the final vote on Monday.

Mr Johnson resigned following a slew of scandals and resignations from his government.