Lucky escape for M'sian woman after car crashes into her at petrol station

CCTV images showing the car hitting the woman (facing camera) at the petrol station.

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR) - A woman was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after a car ran into her while she was at the payment counter of a petrol station in Tawau.

Initial investigation revealed that the 54-year-old driver, also a woman, had accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes.

Tawau police chief Asst Comm Jasmin Hussin said the incident, which occurred at Jalan Sin Onn on June 5, left the counter considerably damaged, while the 52-year-old victim only sustained cuts and scrapes to her legs.

He said the driver had just finished refuelling her car at about 9.30am and was getting ready to leave.

“After starting the engine, she stepped on the accelerator, thinking it was the brake, causing the car to shoot forward and crash into the victim.

“The driver did not suffer any injuries. Further checks found that she did not have a driving licence,” he said in a statement on Friday (June 10).

ACP Jasmin said the incident is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also advised the public not to speculate about the incident after a video was recently shared on social media.