Malaysia to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday

KAJANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Further easing of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure will be announced on Wednesday (April 27), Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Monday.

"The Ministry of Health has discussed the matter thoroughly and we will table it before the Cabinet this Wednesday.

"We will make an announcement if it is approved," the minister told reporters after launching an anti-smoking generational end game event at SMK Bandar Seri Putra in Kajang on Monday.

Khairy said the ministry is being very careful in the matter to ensure safety before any decision is made.

"We do not want to take a wrong step as we have been managing the pandemic well.

"The number of infections is going down and the pressure on the hospitals has eased.

"So, we don't want to make a mistake in whatever relaxation of the SOP to ensure it is safely and carefully done," he added.

The government has gradually relaxed the Covid-19 SOP following the transition towards endemicity beginning April 1.

On a related note, Khairy said a total of 1,939 individuals had received their second booster dose.

"Those who took their fourth dose were mainly walk-ins at the vaccine administering centres and included the elderly with comorbidities," he added.