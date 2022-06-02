Malaysia authorities to enforce chicken export ban at country's exit points

The ministry said that the ban would be enforced through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department.

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR) - Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) will ensure no chicken exports will leave the country starting from Wednesday (June 1), in line with the Cabinet decision on May 23.

The ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the ban would be enforced through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis).

The ministry said that to ensure the ban was complied with, permits covering the export of live chicken, round chicken carcass, chicken meat cuts and chicken-based food products would no longer be issued.

"All permit approvals to export the commodity from June 1, 2022, are cancelled and blocked.

"Physical control at all exit gates has been implemented by Maqis enforcement officers and any attempt to export the commodity is not allowed," the statement read.

According to MAFI, action under Section 11(2) and 1(3) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) could be taken against anybody flouting the regulation.

It said that if found guilty, offenders could fined up to RM100,000 (S$31,200), or be jailed for not more than six years or both.

According to the ministry, for the second or subsequent offences, offenders could be fined up to RM150,000, be jailed for not more than seven years or both.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced on May 23 that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.