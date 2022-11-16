 Malaysia GE candidate M Karupaiya dies three days before election, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysia GE candidate M Karupaiya dies three days before election

Mr M Karupaiya was seeking a second term as an MP, having won the Padang Serai seat in Kedah at the last election.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Nov 16, 2022 04:47 pm

ALOR SETAR - Mr M Karupaiya, opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat, has died on Wednesday.

The cause of his death is not known yet.

Mr Karupaiya, who is from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, won the Padang Serai seat in Kedah in the last election with a majority 8,813 of votes.

He is seeking a second term in Malaysia’s upcoming polls on Nov 19, in a tight race against Perikatan Nasional’s Azman Nasrudin, Barisan Nasional’s Sivaraj Chandran, Pejuang’s Hamzah Abd Rahman, Warisan’s Mohd Bakhri Hashim and independent candidate Sreanandha Rao.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a media statement that he last met Mr Karupaiya at a PH rally in Kulim, Kedah on Monday, adding that Mr Karupaiya was able to give a short speech. His passing is a “great loss to the party”, Mr Saifuddin said.

The Election Commission (EC) will issue a statement on Mr Karupaiya’s death. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Former premier Mahathir Mohamad said this was the reason Datuk Seri Anwar failed to secure the majority to form the government.
World

Mahathir: Anwar imagines people love him but they don’t

Sedih tatkala menerima khabar calon Harapan untuk Parlimen Padang Serai, M Karupaiya telah meninggal dunia sebentar tadi...

Posted by Parti Keadilan Rakyat on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

