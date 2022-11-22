Malaysia GE: Perak swears in new state Cabinet

IPOH - Malaysia’s northern Perak state on Tuesday saw 10 state Cabinet members sworn in on Tuesday before the state ruler, following last Saturday’s general election.

The state, with a total of 59 assemblymen, will be governed by an alliance comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Three of the state Cabinet members, referred to as executive council (exco) members, are from BN and seven are from PH.

In last weekend’s polls, PH won 24 of the 59 seats and BN nine, while the rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition bagged 26 seats.

Perak’s menteri besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, 51, is from Umno-led BN, under a deal worked out between PH chief Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Zahid Hamidi. Mr Saarani was also the chief minister in the previous alliance governing Perak.

The 10 exco members were sworn in before Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah.

BN and PH are also forming the state government in Pahang state in peninsula Malaysia’s east coast, though no offfials have been sworn in yet.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia’s northernmost state of Perlis, where BN was totally wiped out, a PN assemblyman was sworn in on Tuesday in front of the state’s ruler Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Mr Mohd Shukri Ramli, 61, a former teacher, is the Perlis PN chairman and a senior leader of Parti Islam SeMalaysia in the rural state.

PN won 14 of the 15 state assemblies in the polls and PH won the remaining one, turning the state away from BN for the first time since independence. r Mohd Shukri is expected to form his state exco in coming days. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK