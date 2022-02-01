Malaysia graft body probing $65k 'gift' to former education minister Maszlee

Dr Maszlee served as Education Minister under the Pakatan Harapan government from 2018 before stepping down on Jan 2, 2020.

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Graft investigators are looking into claims that Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik received a "contribution" of about RM200,000 (S$65,021.30) while he served as Education Minister.

Well-placed sources claimed that the "contribution" was from a ministry-linked company which has a high-ranking official facing money laundering charges.

The sources said the money was apparently meant for political purposes.

"Investigators will want to ask Maszlee if he actually accepted the money from the company and if he did so, what was his justification for accepting it," the sources told The Star.

The sources said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would call Dr Maszlee in to have his statement recorded.

However, they were not sure when this would happen.

"Once they are ready to do so, they will contact Maszlee. We are informed that investigators are now looking through information they received pertaining to the case," said a source.

The MACC has launched an investigation on allegations of corruption against the former minister, who is also alleged to have received a Toyota Vellfire MPV during his tenure.

The allegation is that Dr Maszlee had received money from a supplier to the ministry, while the Vellfire is said to have been given from a company with links to the ministry.

The MACC had revealed that it received two complaints against the PKR lawmaker and was investigating the matter, pledging to do so in a transparent, fair and professional manner.

The MP had earlier claimed that his officers were intimidated by the MACC, an action which he felt could be related to his support towards calls for its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, to be investigated.

Dr Maszlee has denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations were a malicious character assassination attempt by certain parties ahead of the Johor state polls.

"I welcome any investigation as I have nothing to hide," he said on Facebook.

Dr Maszlee said his life and struggles were for education, the fate of people with disabilities and the poor.

"My struggles are also for the welfare of the people of Simpang Renggam and the integrity of this beloved country," he said.