Malaysia to open special lanes for China travellers
Those who are symptomatic will be referred to health officials, and undergo throat swabs as well as RTK-Antigen Covid-19 tests. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jan 10, 2023 02:32 pm

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Immigration Department will provide special lanes for travellers from China at international entry points, amid concerns of the rapid outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Those who are symptomatic will be referred to health officials, and undergo throat swabs as well as RTK-Antigen Covid-19 tests, said the Health Ministry in a briefing in Putrajaya on Tuesday

All travellers entering Malaysia will be screened through a thermal scanner. Those who are found to be ill or symptomatic, or made self-declarations or self-referrals, will undergo further examination. - BLOOMBERG

