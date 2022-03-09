Malaysia reduces Covid-19 guidelines for safe reopening, travel requirements to be finalised soon

Passengers wait to drop off their luggage before departure at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport's low-cost terminal in Sepang on March 8, 2022.

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As Malaysia transitions into an endemic phase of its approach towards Covid-19, the government will reduce the virus safety measures from the existing 181 to just one list of 10 guidelines starting April 1.

Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, said the 10 requirements will continue to be enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), including wearing face masks, as well as practising physical distancing.

"In essence, this one SOP for the 'Transition to Endemicity' phase has been simplified from the 181 SOP that was enforced under the National Recovery Plan.

"Even though there is only one SOP, it will still be enforced under Act 342 from April 1. All of these 10 requirements have been practised by the public throughout the pandemic. I believe everyone can adhere to it," Mr Hishammuddin said in a statement on Wednesday (March 9).

He added there will also be nine guidelines on activities which will not be enforced but instead encouraged, to reduce the risk of infection.

The guidelines will cover activities related to transportation and travel; education and care; retail, food and beverage; closed workspaces; open workspaces; events, ceremonies, entertainment and tourist attractions; hotels and guest accommodations; religious events, weddings and funerals; and sports, recreation and leisure.

Mr Hishammuddin said the guidelines will be published on a website that can be accessed two weeks before April 1.

While Malaysia bids to reopen safely next month, health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said nightclubs in the country will remain shut after April 1.

"Come April 1, there will only be one type of premises that will stay on the negative list, which is nightclubs. This is because of the nature of nightclubs. It is still considered high-risk," said Mr Khairy at a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday.

Nightclubs have not been allowed to open since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

With the country's borders opening to international travellers in April, Mr Khairy added that those who are not fully vaccinated must undergo five days of quarantine upon arrival in Malaysia.

He said travellers who are not fully vaccinated will also be subjected to local Covid-19 restrictions when in the country, including not being allowed to dine at restaurants.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced on Tuesday that Malaysians and international travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to undergo quarantine upon arrival in the country from April 1.

Mr Khairy however said the protocol for travellers, including requirements for entering Malaysia on land is still being detailed and will be announced soon.

Johor's chief minister Hasni Mohammad said on Wednesday the travel arrangements for daily commuters between Singapore and Johor should be finalised as soon as possible.

Malaysia's 10 Covid-19 guidelines to reopening safely:

1. Wear a face mask when in public

2. Operation hours of shops, eateries must adhere to permits

3. Maintain hand hygiene

4. Perform Covid-19 tests according to the National Testing Strategy

5. Manage suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases according to Health Ministry guidelines

6. Use MySejahtera and MySJTrace apps when entering venues

7. Ensure safe physical distancing of one metre between people

8. Ensure a good ventilation system

9. Ensure the cleanliness of premises

10. Comply with vaccination requirements for various activities