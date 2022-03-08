 Malaysia to reopen border to international visitors from April 1, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysia to reopen border to international visitors from April 1

Fully vaccinated visitors will not need to serve any quarantine, but will be required to undergo pre-departure and upon-arrival tests.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 08, 2022 06:19 pm

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will reopen its border to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (March 8).

The visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure tests (RT-PCR), and upon-arrival tests (RTK-Antigen) 24 hours after arrival.

This is a developing story.

 

Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said there had been an increase in Covid-19 infections among the young after schools reopened.
