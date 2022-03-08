Malaysia to reopen border to international visitors from April 1
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will reopen its border to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (March 8).
The visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure tests (RT-PCR), and upon-arrival tests (RTK-Antigen) 24 hours after arrival.
This is a developing story.
