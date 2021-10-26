Malaysia, Singapore look to ease travel curbs as ‘close neighbours’

JOHOR BARU: Malaysia and Singapore are looking at easing travel restrictions as "close neighbours", Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday.

He said in a post on his official Twitter account that he met his Singapore counterpart, Mr Ong Ye Kung, during a transit stop at Changi Airport, while on his way to a World Health Organisation regional meeting in Japan.

"Both sides are working to finalise more open and convenient travel arrangements. We hope to announce it soon. #ReopeningSafely," he tweeted.

On Saturday, Singapore upgraded Malaysia to Category III from Category IV as part of its regular review of the Covid-19 situation.

RESIDENCE

Those arriving from Category III regions will from tomorrow spend their 10-day stay-home notice (SHN) period at their declared place of residence or accommodation, regardless of the travellers' and their household members' vaccination status and travel history. They now have to apply to do so.

They must remain in their declared accommodation and wear an electronic monitoring device throughout their SHN period.

Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, South Africa, Tonga, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam are also being placed in Category III.

In a press release detailing the measures, Singapore's multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said that by default, travellers from Category III countries would not be allocated accommodation in any dedicated SHN facilities.