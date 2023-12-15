Malaysian boy with head weighing 45kg dies of birth defect

Mr Mohammad Azhar Arzemi holding his child, who died from a birth defect on Dec 15.

A three-year-old boy, who suffered from a birth defect that caused his head to balloon up to 45kg, died on Dec 15, Malaysian media reported.

Mohammad Bilal Yusra Mohammad Azhar died at home in Kampung Sungai Ular at 4.50am in the northern Malaysian state of Kedah, with his parents by his side.

While the cause of death was not stated, the toddler was born with a condition called alobar holoprosencaphly, which means his brain was not properly separated into the right and left hemispheres.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, babies born with this condition usually have severe facial deformities, and are often stillborn or die shortly after birth.

Malay daily Sinar Harian said when Bilal was born, his head measured 39cm. As he grew older, his head started to swell as well.

He was blind and had a hole in his heart, and was born with a cleft palate.

Although sad, his mother, Ms Nurul Izzati Adawiyah Mohd Zaidi, 26, said she accepted her youngest child’s death.

“Bilal was his normal self, except he was a bit fussy a few days before he died,” she told Malay daily Berita Harian.

Due to his condition, doctors initially gave Bilal five days to live when he was born.

Ms Nurul Izzati said she and her husband were thankful to God for allowing them to shower their son with love.

Bilal’s condition meant he needed round-the-clock care and the couple could not work as a result.

Ms Nurul Izzati previously worked as a clinic assistant, while her husband, Mr Mohammad Azhar Arzemi, 31, was a carpenter.

They also have a six-year-old daughter who suffers from spinal and hearing problems.

Mr Azhar previously disclosed that his family received welfare aid of RM700 a month, which is not enough to cover Bilal’s monthly medical expenditure of RM2,500.

At one point, they resorted to selling their personal items and furniture to raise money.

Since then, some generous Malaysians donated money to the couple after Malay-language media ran extensive stories on the child’s condition.