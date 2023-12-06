Malaysian bride brings life-size standees of BTS members to wedding

Sharing her story with mStar, Ena Izzati Jamri said she did not expect her family to support the idea, but they did.

KUALA LUMPUR – Having members of popular South Korean group BTS at one’s wedding seems like a far stretch, but a local bride somehow made it possible by having the life-size standees of her idols looking over her nuptials.

A big fan of the seven-member boy band since 2021, Ena Izzati Jamri was accompanied by the cardboard cutouts of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook on the ‘pelamin’ - a wedding dais - at her wedding ceremony in Klang on Dec 3.

“They have been very supportive and cool with me when I wished to bring the standees to the ceremony,” she said, adding she had kept the cut-out figures since last year.

She said she had brought the standees to BTS-related events and gatherings with other fans.

“I carry all of them by myself.

“So on my big day, for memory purposes, I asked my siblings and cousins to bring the cut-outs on stage for photography sessions. After all, many in my family are fans of BTS too,” she added.

Ena shared that her husband, Muhamad Nasrul, also 25, has agreed to bring the standees on stage to enlighten the wedding atmosphere.

“Our families on both sides know my interest in the group. I was moved when everyone supported me,” she said.

Ena said her father helped to bring the standees from their home in Klang to the wedding hall.

As the cutouts travelled around with her, one of them - Jimin - suffered a little “injury”.

“Jimin looks like his neck is broken and is a bit fragile,” she said.

While taking a video recording with the standees, Muhamad showed eight fingers indicating that he is the eighth husband of Ena.

The clip has gone viral on TikTok, said the bride.

“I’m blessed to have a husband who understands and supports my interest.

“I see nothing wrong in such interest as long as there is a limit. My advice is to keep your interests going and do what you feel like doing,” she said.

As for those who viewed her conduct negatively, she said she couldn’t care less because everyone has his own stand and opinions. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK