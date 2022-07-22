Malaysian cops rescue child seen being abused in viral video; S'porean man arrested

Social media users were outraged after a video of a woman abusing a child with a broomstick went viral.

KAJANG (THE STAR) - Police have rescued a four-year-old foreign girl after a video of her being allegedly abused went viral on social media.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Zaid Hassan said police were alerted to the case after a report was lodged at 12.14am on Friday (July 22).

"The complainant, a 20-year-old man, alleged that the incident occurred four days earlier at a housing area at Beranang here.

"He also claimed that the girl who was allegedly abused was the foster child of a couple," ACP Mohd Zain said in a statement on Friday.

He said investigations revealed the incident occurred because the victim refused to eat and the suspect forced the girl to swallow rice until she vomited.

"The victim is said to be a hyperactive child.

"Checks revealed the victim is at least four years old and is Indonesian. She does not have any birth or identification records," he said.

It is believed that the girl was handed over to the couple in April by her birth mother, who was unable to take care of her.

ACP Mohd Zain said the victim was allegedly beaten by the couple using a hanger and broom, and was even burnt with a lighter.

"We rescued the victim at around 2.30am and arrested a local woman and Singaporean man aged between 28 and 30 years old at their house in Beranang on Friday.

"Both suspects have been remanded for seven days to help with investigations," he said.

ACP Mohd Zain added that the child had been taken to Kajang Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had a number of injuries to various parts of her body.

He said the case has been classified as exposing a child in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional injury, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.