Malaysian dad throws sons from upper floor of burning building to save them

A total of 29 Fire and Rescue personnel were deployed to put out the fire.

A father’s quick action saved his sons from a fiery death when he decided to throw the children out from the upper floor of a shophouse that was on fire.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday in the small town of Pekan Lenga in Johor’s Muar district.

As the fire was raging the two-storey building at 4.30am, Mr Zamirul Suahimi threw his sons, Muhammad Firas Syahmi, 10, and Muhammad Harith, four, from the upper floor.

The boys were caught by two factory workers, who were waiting nearby for their van to ferry them to their workplace.

Mr Zamirul, 30, then jumped to escape the fire but hurt his arm after hitting a zinc structure. He also suffered burns in his ears, eyelids and mouth.

He is currently warded at a hospital in Muar.

During the fire, Mr Zamirul’s wife, Ms S’biha Bahari, 39, tried calling his phone a few times.

Later, one of the factory workers answered the call and told Ms S’biha “that the restaurant we owned had caught fire”, reported Malay daily Berita Harian.

“Normally, my husband and the children will sleep in the shop as he has to prepare and cook breakfast. On the other hand, I slept at my mother’s house, which is located near our restaurant.

“My husband woke up when he heard screams before he decided to throw our children from the top floor of the shophouse to ensure their safety,” she said.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue services commander Mohd Fadli Ismail said the fire destroyed 10 shophouses.

A total of 29 personnel were deployed to put out the fire.