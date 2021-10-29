Malaysian doctor says he has created world's first unisex condom

SIBU, MALAYSIA : A Malaysian gynaecologist has created what he says is the world's first unisex condom, made from a medical grade material usually used as a wound dressing.

Its inventor hopes the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom will empower people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sex or sexual orientation.

Said Dr John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynaecologist at medical supplies company Twin Catalyst: "It is a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection."

The adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, he added, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex.

Each box of Wondaleaf contains two condoms, and will cost RM14.99 (S$5). The average price for a dozen condoms in Malaysia is RM20 to RM40.

Dr Tang said the Wondaleaf had gone through several rounds of clinical research and testing and would be available commercially on the firm's website in December.