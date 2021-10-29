World

Malaysian doctor says he has created world's first unisex condom

Oct 29, 2021 06:00 am

SIBU, MALAYSIA : A Malaysian gynaecologist has created what he says is the world's first unisex condom, made from a medical grade material usually used as a wound dressing.

Its inventor hopes the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom will empower people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sex or sexual orientation.

Said Dr John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynaecologist at medical supplies company Twin Catalyst: "It is a condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis, as well as covering the adjacent area for extra protection."

The adhesive is only applied to one side of the condom, he added, meaning it can be reversed and used by either sex.

Each box of Wondaleaf contains two condoms, and will cost RM14.99 (S$5). The average price for a dozen condoms in Malaysia is RM20 to RM40.

Dr Tang said the Wondaleaf had gone through several rounds of clinical research and testing and would be available commercially on the firm's website in December.

Some 93 per cent of all detected cases of the sub-variant were in Britain, according to published statistics.
World

WHO tracking whether Delta sub-variant more transmissible

Related Stories

Antidepressant fluvoxamine may help high-risk Covid patients: Study

M'sia, S'pore to discuss dedicated lane for vaccinated air travellers

New Zealand announces tentative plans to reopen borders

The condoms are made of polyurethane, a material used in transparent wound dressings that is thin and flexible yet strong and waterproof. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD