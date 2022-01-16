 Malaysian doctor who allegedly issued fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates rearrested, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysian doctor who allegedly issued fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates rearrested

Malaysian doctor who allegedly issued fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates rearrested
The doctor was rearrested after allegedly receiving payments to supply Covid-19 vaccination certificates without administering the injections.PHOTO: AFP
Jan 16, 2022 10:58 am

MARANG, TERENGGANU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian doctor, who was previously held by the authorities over allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, has been rearrested as a cheating suspect.

Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief M. Zambri Mahmud told national news agency Bernama that the doctor, who operated a private clinic in the Marang district, was rearrested after allegedly receiving payments to supply Covid-19 vaccination certificates without administering the injections.

He, however, failed to provide the certificates to his clients.

"Reports were lodged against the doctor by complainants who paid RM450 (S$145) each for his services and were promised that their (contact tracing app) MySejahtera status would list them as vaccine recipients within 14 days. However, their status did not change," said Mr Zambri.

Terengganu magistrate court judge Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda on Friday (Jan 14) allowed the 51-year-old man to be remanded for the police to investigate the matter.

The doctor, who was not named in media reports, had earlier been arrested by police at the private clinic for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Dr Aisha Khatib (left) volunteered to help when the call came on a Qatar Airways flight on Dec 5, asking if there were any doctors on board.
World

Canadian doctor delivers 'miracle baby' on flight

Related Stories

Renowned liver surgeon who performed transplant on celebrity Andrea De Cruz dies at 68

The certificates were allegedly sold by him at between RM400 and RM600 each to those who wished to get these passes without being vaccinated, Bernama reported.

A vaccination certificate, whether in digital or printed form, must be produced before a person is allowed into Malaysian malls, cinemas and most shops.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities found that 1,900 people including those living outside Terengganu had dealt with the clinic operated by the doctor for vaccination purposes since September last year.

But it was unclear if all of them had bought the fake certificates.

Bernama also reported that police are investigating five individuals who had come forward to give statements on the purchase of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from a private clinic in Terengganu.

Mr Zambri told the Sinar Harian portal that the five were in their 30s and local residents.

"We have taken statements from them to help in the investigation. One of them claims to have been cheated, as he had yet to receive his vaccination certificate despite making payment," he said.

Police said the five individuals agreed to be witnesses in the case.

More On This Topic
Malaysian police warn against fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates as economy reopens
Vietnamese printer arrested for peddling fake Covid-19 test certificates
Related Stories
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

DOCTORS/SURGEONSmalaysiacovid-19VACCINES