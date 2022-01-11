Malaysian girl, 7, learns art of roti prata in 3 months, can now prep 50-60 a day

Yusra Asna Ruslin can prepare 50 to 60 roti prata on her own each day.

Little Yusra Asna Ruslin may be only 7 years old, but she’s already flipping prata like a boss.

The petite girl is a bit of a celebrity in her small town of Balai Baru in the state of Perlis in Malaysia.

She has been preparing roti prata – better known as roti canai in Malaysia – in front of customers for the past three months, since she began helping her parents out at their stall during the school holidays.

And so far, she’s won the approval of many.

The little girl told Kosmo!, a Malaysian publication, that she started helping out at her parents' stall purely out of interest.

Her parents, Mr Ruslin Meli, 45, and Mrs Yuwita Shuib, 35, taught their daughter to toss the dough.

Today, Yusra can prepare 50 to 60 roti prata on her own each day.

"I got interested in spreading roti canai because I always saw my father and mother making it at our restaurant," she said, adding that she hopes to open her own stall in the future and run the business with her parents.

Yusra is the third out of four children and is currently attending first-year elementary school, equivalent to Primary 1 in Singapore.

Her father Mr Ruslin said: "At first, she (kept trying) but the dough still broke. Yusra did not get tired though and she learnt from her mother who is also good at spreading roti canai."

The family-operated food stall, Uwita Enterprise, is located at Balai Baru in Padang Besar town.