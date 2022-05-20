Malaysian girl admitted to ICU after punishment at school

When one of her classmates failed to complete their homework, a teenage girl was made to run 30 rounds around a volleyball court along with the rest of the class.

The punishment took a near-fatal turn when she was rushed to the intensive care unit in hospital later that day.

The incident happened on May 11 at Foon Yew High School in Kulai, Johor.

According to China Press, the teacher had punished the whole class after one of them did not complete their homework. The students were made to run 30 rounds around the volleyball court with their masks on.

After 15 rounds, the girl felt ill and was allowed to walk the remaining rounds. Once she got home, however, her heart rate accelerated and she was taken to hospital, where her heart rate measured 200bpm and she went into shock.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the girl's mother said the school had brushed her off when she wanted to discuss the incident.

"They told me the issue had been settled and that the school did not enforce mask-wearing during physical activity," she alleged in the post, adding that her request to see the principal was also rejected.

"My daughter went into shock for several seconds, it's not a small matter.”

She also questioned the school’s statement that they did not enforce mask-wearing during physical activity.

"My daughter had told me before that the teacher told the class to wear their masks even while exercising, except if they were unwell.

"If my daughter was lying, then why did the whole class have their face masks on when running?"

After posting about her grievances online, the girl’s mother said the principal called to apologise.

She was then invited to the school for a meeting on May 18, where she and her husband received a formal apology from the principal and teacher involved.

The student's mother said in her latest post that they would no longer be pursuing the matter.

When interviewed by China Press, the principal acknowledged that the teacher had handled the matter inappropriately, adding that both the school and the parents were unaware of the girl's health problems.