 Malaysian grandmother of 10 pursues a bachelor’s degree at 64, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysian grandmother of 10 pursues a bachelor’s degree at 64

Malaysian grandmother of 10 pursues a bachelor’s degree at 64
Mr Mohd Solehudin shared pictures of his mother, Ms Ku Meriam Ku Hussain, preparing to board a bus to school, where she is pursuing a degree. PHOTO: @STHEHU/TWITTER
Fatimah Mujibah
Mar 10, 2023 09:07 pm

Retirement is on the cards for many people in their sixties, but not for a Malaysian grandmother of 10.

At 64, Ms Ku Meriam Ku Hussain is happy to keep herself busy by pursuing a degree at the Centre of Management Studies in Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, reported Malaysian news site Sinar Harian.

Ms Ku Meriam started her course in organisational management in 2020, a “very boring year” to her as she was not able to see her family due to Malaysia’s movement control order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All her classes used to be online, but not anymore.

Now, she takes a 45-minute ride to campus, alongside her daughter Nurul Huda Sarkadi, who is studying Finance at the age of 38.

Ms Ku Meriam has six children, 10 grandchildren with another grandchild coming. The former religious studies teacher lost her husband to bowel cancer in 2013.

Mr Chantren said he received a call from the prison authorities that his son had died in Sungai Buloh Prison.
World

Body mix-up: M'sian minister to reimburse funeral expenses

Related Stories

Man in KL 'shocked' to see elderly woman work as cartoon mascot

This buffalo statue went viral online for its stunned expression

Singaporean badly injured in Johor road accident, another man dies

Her son, Mr Mohd Solehudin, had recently shared on Twitter a photo of her, with her school bag, just before she boarded a bus to school.

The tweet has inspired many netizens, with some thanking her for motivating them to pursue their studies.

A user @yapyonk said: “I kind of hesitate since most of my friends want to work first, but I guess seeing this tweet on my timeline must be a good sign... Thank you auntie.”

Others said they were proud of her for being a role model for lifelong learning.

“I hope she passes with flying colours! Can’t wait to see her in her graduation robe soon,” another user said.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaSTUDENTS