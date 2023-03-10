Malaysian grandmother of 10 pursues a bachelor’s degree at 64

Mr Mohd Solehudin shared pictures of his mother, Ms Ku Meriam Ku Hussain, preparing to board a bus to school, where she is pursuing a degree. PHOTO: @STHEHU/TWITTER

Retirement is on the cards for many people in their sixties, but not for a Malaysian grandmother of 10.

At 64, Ms Ku Meriam Ku Hussain is happy to keep herself busy by pursuing a degree at the Centre of Management Studies in Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, reported Malaysian news site Sinar Harian.

Ms Ku Meriam started her course in organisational management in 2020, a “very boring year” to her as she was not able to see her family due to Malaysia’s movement control order during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All her classes used to be online, but not anymore.

Now, she takes a 45-minute ride to campus, alongside her daughter Nurul Huda Sarkadi, who is studying Finance at the age of 38.

Ms Ku Meriam has six children, 10 grandchildren with another grandchild coming. The former religious studies teacher lost her husband to bowel cancer in 2013.

Her son, Mr Mohd Solehudin, had recently shared on Twitter a photo of her, with her school bag, just before she boarded a bus to school.

My mother, at 64. Maktok to 10 cucus, (11th on the way) is on second year of her degreee.

❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o5IZsscYkG — Sölehudin needs a giant calculator (@sthehu) March 4, 2023

The tweet has inspired many netizens, with some thanking her for motivating them to pursue their studies.

A user @yapyonk said: “I kind of hesitate since most of my friends want to work first, but I guess seeing this tweet on my timeline must be a good sign... Thank you auntie.”

Others said they were proud of her for being a role model for lifelong learning.

“I hope she passes with flying colours! Can’t wait to see her in her graduation robe soon,” another user said.