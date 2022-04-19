Malaysian man, 18, dies after falling into lift shaft; CCTV captures tragic last moments

An 18-year-old man in Malaysia died after he fell down an elevator shaft while at work on April 11.

The man, identified as Andrew Munding Kuling, was moving boxes at a supermarket in Bintulu, Sarawak at the time. It was his first day of work at the place.

The incident was captured on a closed circuit television surveillance camera.

Mr Kuling was moving boxes while standing on the roof of a warehouse elevator. He was on the third floor.

After about a minute, the elevator plummeted as he was about to hand the last box to his colleague standing outside the lift.

His colleague looked on helplessly after the lift plunged down.

You can view the video here.

Mr Kuling reportedly fractured his neck from the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was extricated from the side of the lift, and believed to have been crushed by it.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the victim was the youngest in a family of three children.

In the article, his mother describes her late son as an obedient boy.

She had not asked him to look for a job, but he took on one to help with the family expenses.