Malaysian man does five portraits simultaneously

This is so amazing you will hardly believe your eyes when you watch the video.

This secondary school teacher in Malaysia can draw several portraits at the same time.

Mr Saiful Thaqif used to draw four different faces simultaneously, using both hands and both feet.

Now, in his latest TikTok video, he has added a fifth, with his mouth.

Mr Saiful, 39, mostly draws Malaysian celebrities such as badminton player Lee Chong Wei or TV personality and restaurateur Chef Wan, but also includes others such as actor Rowan Atkinson and the late singer Michael Jackson.

From what the father of six children told Malaysian media, the desire for an online following played a part in pushing him to develop the skill.

"I started drawing seriously last January. In the beginning, I painted a lot of caricatures but it did not get many views,” he was quoted as saying.

"If you create interesting content, there will be more views. So, I tried to look for a variety of methods to create art so that people can see and like my work."

He uses photos of the public figures for reference and each set of portraits takes about four hours to complete.

Watch the video here: