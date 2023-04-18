Malaysian man slashes own throat after allegedly choking wife to death

The police found the husband unconscious in the same room with what they believe are self-inflicted slash wounds on his neck.

KOTA KINABALU – A man tried to take his own life by slashing his throat after allegedly choking his wife to death following a heated argument on Tuesday.

A neighbour, who heard the couple quarrelling loudly earlier, found the woman’s body as well as the man lying on the floor of their rented room in a Jalan Pantai shophouse at about 5.30am.

Kota Kinabalu police officer Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the police believe the victim, who was in her 20s, was killed by her 30-year-old husband.

He said there were bruises on her neck, believed to be caused by strangulation, as well as injuries on her forehead.

He added that the police found the husband unconscious in the same room with what they believe are self-inflicted slash wounds on his neck.

“We believe this was a marital conflict, based on what the neighbour heard earlier,” he said at the scene.

Mr Mohd Zaidi said the neighbour only informed the police about the incident at 8am.

“The neighbour had no credit on his mobile phone, so he could not call us,” he said.

He said the police are still trying to piece together the sequence of events, and the woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The suspect was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and is under police watch.

Mr Mohd Zaidi said investigations have begun under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said the suspect was working at a nearby restaurant while the woman was a housewife. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK