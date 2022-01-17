Malaysian man suspected of beheading his own mum

The woman in Kuala Selangor was allegedly beheaded because she refused to give her jobless son money to buy drugs, police said.

KUALA SELANGOR (THE STAR) - A murder victim in Kuala Selangor was beheaded because she refused to give her jobless son money to buy drugs, said police.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the motive for the murder on Saturday (Jan 15) was revealed while investigating the suspect.

Kuala Selangor OCPD Supt Ramli Kasa said on Saturday that the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine after he was arrested.

“Our investigation found that only the suspect and victim were at home at the time,” he told reporters at Selangor police headquarters on Monday (Jan 17).

He said further checks found that the suspect had been arrested in 2014 for criminal intimidation against his mother and also had a record for buying drugs.

It was reported that a man, believed to be high on drugs, decapitated his own mother at their home at Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor.

The suspect’s sister, who went there to check on her mother after she could not be contacted, saw him covered in blood as he fled from the house. She then called the police.

Kuala Selangor OCPD Supt Ramli Kasa said they were alerted to the incident at around 5.45pm on Saturday.

“One of the woman’s other children, feared something was amiss when she could not be contacted, went to the house that she shares with her husband, to check on her.

“Police arrived at the scene and found the blood-covered remains of the 56-year-old woman.

“The suspect was seen by his sister covered in blood before he ran into the bushes behind the house,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspect, a 28-year-old jobless man, who was hiding in the bushes nearby, was caught with the help of villagers.

“Police also seized a parang at a bathroom in the house, believed to be the weapon used.

“Our investigations revealed the suspect and victim lived in the same house,” he said, adding that the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He said police have applied to the Kuala Selangor Magistrate’s Court to remand the suspect for seven days to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Supt Ramli said the case has been classified as murder.

Meanwhile, Sinar Harian reported that a pall of gloom was upon the victim’s home yesterday, with only recitations of the Quran being audible from it.

The Malay daily also said family members were seen clearing things from the house and cleaning up.

However, none of them were willing to speak to the media.

One of them said the deceased’s body was sent to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

“We are sorry, but we are not accepting interviews at the moment; we are still in shock over this. Our family is appealing to the media to give us room to come to terms with what has happened,” said the person.