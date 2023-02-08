Malaysian man’s wife, mother among 3 arrested for abduction of his lover

The incident took place on Feb 3 in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said in a statement on Facebook.

KUALA LUMPUR – A man’s wife and mother were among three people arrested for their involvement in abducting his lover in a bid to end their relationship.

Sentul district police chief Beh Eng Lai said on Tuesday the police received a report on Feb 4 from a 34-year-old Malaysian man who claimed that his girlfriend had been abducted by an unknown man.

The incident took place on Feb 3 on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said in a post on Facebook.

The man said he had left his girlfriend, 26, in the car with the doors unlocked and the engine running when another man entered the car and drove it away.

The man tried to call his girlfriend’s mobile phone, but it was switched off.

The police later found the vehicle by the road near a hypermarket in Rawang, Selangor, but nobody was inside.

Between 1.50am and 5.30am on Sunday, the police arrested two women and a man, whose ages range from 37 to 52, in Pahang and in Kuala Lumpur.

Based on information from the three suspects, the police rescued the victim in Port Dickson, more than 100km from where she was abducted.

She had minor injuries to her nose, face, head and body and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Mobile phones belonging to the suspects and a car used in the abduction were also recovered.

Assistant Commissioner Beh said investigations revealed that the main suspects behind the abduction are the man’s wife and his mother. They wanted to put a stop to “his intimate relationship with the victim”.

He added that the case has been classified as abduction and the three suspects have been remanded to assist in further investigations.