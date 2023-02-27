Malaysian police defend arrest of teens who mocked Singapore in exam paper rant

The two 18-year-old boys arrested after ranting about the national exam on TikTok later apologised in another video.

Malaysian police said it had acted in accordance to the law when arresting two teenagers linked to a viral TikTok video where they complained about a secondary school history exam paper.

In the video, one of the teens used vulgarities to criticise those who had set the questions and mocked Singapore, saying the Republic is “nothing but a kampung”.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Suffian Abdullah said in a statement on Sunday that the two 18-year-old boys were placed under remand to facilitate investigations for offences under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1995 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

Supt Suffian’s statement was in response to Malaysian human rights group Lawyers of Liberty’s (LFL) criticism that the police had treated the boys too harshly.

LFL said the police might have gone too far in raiding the boys’ homes in Hulu Selangor, and then making them take a drug test.

Supt Suffian said the purpose of the two-day remand order against both teens was to have their statements recorded thoroughly and to fact-check with relevant parties, including checking their mobile phones and getting a disciplinary report from their school.

“Though the police had a remand order for two days, the students were released on bail earlier,” he said.

He added that investigation papers will be completed and handed over to Selangor’s Deputy Public Prosecutor.

The police arrested the teenagers after a teacher filed a report the day before about a video the pair had posted online that went viral. The video shows them “uttering abusive words as they were allegedly dissatisfied” with the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) paper.

SPM, or the Malaysian Certificate of Education, is a national exam taken by all Form 5 students in Malaysia. It is the equivalent of the GCE O-level examinations in Singapore.

In the video, one teen can be seen swearing and making an obscene gesture while mocking questions about Singapore’s history, saying these were not relevant to Malaysians.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM @NANMANJOI8715/TWITTER



“To those who made this SPM history paper, what about Singapore? People don’t read about Singapore,” he can be heard saying.

“This Singapore! You think I care about Singapore? Even for water, they use Malaysia’s. Suddenly you come up with Singapore.

“And then with nationalism, the Constitution, making me tired reading about it, but it didn’t make it (in the exam).”

The two teens apologised in a later video.