Malaysian police on the hunt for S'pore-registered gold BMW that drove recklessly

The Malaysian police are on the lookout for a Singapore-registered gold BMW that dangerously zigged and zagged its way through traffic in Kota Tinggi recently.

The reckless driving was captured on video, which was uploaded to a Facebook page on April 3.

According to another Facebook post by Kota Tinggi police, the incident took place at Felda Gugusan Adela.

"On April 4, 2022, traffic enforcement officers were alerted to a 41-second video which showed a golden-coloured car being driven in a dangerous manner," said Kota Tinggi police.

“The car was recklessly cutting in front of other vehicles, which could have caused an accident at a traffic light intersection at Felda Gugusan Adela in Kota Tinggi.”

The police are currently trying to identify the driver of the car.

If convicted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to RM 15,000."