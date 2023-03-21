Malaysian police seek eyewitnesses for accident in Johor that killed Singapore-bound couple

The couple were on a motorcycle on the Bukit Indah Highway in Malaysia towards the Tuas checkpoint when the accident happened.

The Malaysian police are appealing for eyewitnesses to assist in investigations into an accident last Thursday that killed a Malaysian couple who were on the way to Singapore for work.

The Johor police issued a statement last Saturday for eyewitnesses to contact Inspector Muhammad Hafizuddin Hamdan at +60185779391, about the accident that resulted in the death of Mr Low Kim Cheong, 36, and his pregnant wife Tan Lay Ru, 30.

The couple were on a motorcycle on the Bukit Indah Highway in Malaysia towards the Tuas checkpoint when the accident happened between 6am and 7am. Both were pronounced dead on the spot. Ms Tan was due to give birth to a boy in May this year. The couple also had a son, aged about three years.

Ms Tan’s elder sister, business owner Tan Lay Khim, told The Straits Times that the family suspected that another vehicle was involved in the accident.

The 38-year-old said: “We are appealing for eyewitness accounts. After looking at the motorcycle, we believe there might be a possibility that the motorcycle might have come into contact with another vehicle.”

Mr Low and Ms Tan were buried on Sunday at the Chaah Chinese cemetery in Johor, said Ms Tan.

The couple’s son is currently under the care of Mr Low’s family.

Both Mr Low’s and Ms Tan’s families told ST that they are keen to care for the boy in the long term.