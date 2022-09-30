Malaysian teen faces death penalty for boyfriend's murder

JOHOR BAHRU - A teenager is facing the death penalty here for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in a hotel last week.

The accused, Sim Hui Ying, 19, nodded to indicate she understood the charge that was read in Mandarin.

No plea was recorded from Sim when the charge was read before magistrate R. Salini.

According to the charge sheets, the accused murdered a 29-year-old man, Yap Kelly, at a hotel in Taman Mount Austin in Johor Bahru at about 8pm on Sept 20.

She was allegedly resisting sexual advances from the deceased when the attack happened, reported Malaysian daily China Press.

Sim was charged with murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Magistrate Salini set Dec 6 for next mention pending post-mortem and chemistry reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aina Syakira Muhammad Syafiq Sim prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented by a lawyer. - THE STAR