Malaysian teen pleads guilty to incest with younger sister who gave birth to their baby

JELEBU - A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty at the Magistrates’ Court in Malaysia to two counts of committing incest with his younger sister, who eventually gave birth to a baby boy.

The accused did not contest the charges after they were read to him before Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak.

The accused was charged with committing the offence against his 14-year-old sister between 11pm and midnight at a house in Jempol, in Negeri Sembilan, between June 21 and June 30, 2022.

The second offence was allegedly committed between 11pm and midnight at the same house between Sept 1 and Sept 10, 2022.

He was charged under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between 10 and 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

Under Section 376B, a person is said to have committed incest if he has sexual intercourse with another person whose relationship to him is such that he is not permitted under the law, religion, or custom to marry her.

The victim delivered her baby on Feb 16 in the bathroom of their family home. She was assisted by her mother.

The court then allowed the accused to be released on RM4,000 (S$1,200) bail with one surety pending a mention on March 22.

He was also asked to report to the nearest police station on the first of every month.

The magistrate also ordered the accused to stay away from the victim and not to contact her in any manner.

Inspector Muhammad Nizam Rafii prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK