Malaysian woman killed by ‘flying roof’ during storm

The freak accident caused the roof over the kitchen to collapse on the 55-year-old woman, killing her instantly.

A Malaysian woman was killed when strong winds during a storm blew off the roof of a nearby school, which then landed on her house and crushed her to death.

The freak accident took place on Tuesday evening when part of the roof of SMK Seg Hwa in the district of Segamat in Johor went flying and landed on Madam V. Mahadevi’s house, which is located next to the school.

That caused the roof over the kitchen to collapse on the 55-year-old, killing her instantly.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Abd Rahim Rahmat said five firemen rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 7.41pm.

“Nearby residents helped to extract her body from a pile of debris. However, the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the scene,” he told reporters.

Madam Mahadevi’s grief-stricken family was trying to come to terms with the incident.

“Our family is still shocked and traumatised by what has happened. For the time being, we are staying at a relative’s place,” said Madam Mahadevi’s brother-in-law, Mr Tamil Selvam Periyasamy Bala.

Her brother, Mr V. Bala, said Madam Mahadevi’s husband, Mr P. Saravanan, heard a loud crashing noise followed by screams from the kitchen area.

He was shocked to find his wife, who works at the school canteen, pinned under a large roof.

The 57-year-old then quickly sought the help of neighbours.

A neighbour, Mr Arif Budiman, said he saw Madam Mahadevi being pinned at the waist by rubble.

“I tried to pull her out even though it was raining heavily at the time and the situation was challenging,” he told Malay daily Sinar Harian. “Other neighbours also came to help and we managed to pull her out.”

National news agency Bernama reported that Sikajang MP Zaliha Mustafa visited the family and gave them some financial aid.

She also said monetary aid will be channelled to some 40 families in the parliamentary constituency affected by the storm.