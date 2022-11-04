 Malaysians told to mask up as new Covid-19 wave hits the nation ahead of GE2022, Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysians told to mask up as new Covid-19 wave hits the nation ahead of GE2022
Mr Khairy Jamaluddin said that Covid-19 infections due to the XBB subvariant were expected to go up in the next few weeks.PHOTO: ST FILE
Nov 04, 2022 01:53 pm

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians have been reminded to keep wearing their face masks in crowded and enclosed areas as a Covid-19 wave driven by the XBB sub-variant sweeps the nation.

Caretaker health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the public should remain vigilant and adhere to the TRIIS method – Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek – should they be infected.

He also said the drug Paxlovid would be given to high-risk patients.

“Covid-19 cases have reached nearly 4,000 today (Thursday), with about 96 people in Category 1 and 2,” he said in reference to those with either asymptomatic or mild symptoms

“We are experiencing a wave of infections. Whether the wave is big or small depends on our actions,” he posted on his Twitter account.

On Monday, Mr Khairy said that Covid-19 infections due to the XBB subvariant were expected to go up in the next few weeks – to between 3,000 and 5,000 daily cases – with the crest of the wave coinciding with the Nov 19 general election.

The monsoon will begin on Nov 7 and is expected to last until March next year.
Malaysia warns north-east monsoon to begin next week

He reminded the public to be careful, especially as campaigning is expected to kick off on Saturday.

Mr Khairy also encouraged frontline staff, including Election Commission employees who will be on duty during the national polls, to get a second booster vaccine dose. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

