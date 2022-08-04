Malaysia's ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug 31: Minister

Malaysia now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban.

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday (Aug 4).

Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise.

The move came after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russian-Ukraine war which has disrupted production.

Dr Kiandee had previously said the decision on the export ban will be reviewed after the stabilising measures end on Aug 31.

On Monday, he said his country now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban.

He had said local chicken prices have kept below the government-mandated ceiling of RM9.40 (S$2.90) per kilogram and the industry's supply and inflation issues have been resolved, opening up the possibility of Malaysia lifting its export ban.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob previously announced that the government spent RM720 million in subsidies to keep chicken prices low amid inflation. Chicken feed subsidies were, however, removed from July 1.

Apart from subsidies, ceiling price and export ban, the government also abolished permits for imports, enabling more players to import chicken into the country.

Prior to the export ban, Malaysia, which exported 3.6 million chickens a month, was Singapore’s second-largest source of imported chicken after Brazil.

The ban was partially lifted following a Cabinet decision on June 8, allowing the export of live kampung and black chickens to Singapore.

The export ban meant Singapore had to diversify its food sources and import chickens from other neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Thailand.