Malaysia's ex-PM Najib loses final bid to void 1MDB conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (centre) arrives at the Federal Court in Putrajaya on Aug 16, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Tuesday (Aug 16) failed in his final bid to nullify his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB)-linked corruption charge, as Malaysia's highest court ruled to push ahead with hearing the 69-year-old's final appeal against a conviction and a jail sentence.

Najib had wanted to push for a retrial by introducing new evidence regarding an alleged conflict of interest involving High Court Judge Nazlan Ghazali, who previously convicted the former premier with misappropriating RM42 million (S$13 million) from SRC International- a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

But on Tuesday, a five-member bench at the Federal Court led by Malaysia's Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat unanimously threw out the motion to introduce new evidence, forcing Najib and his newly appointed defence lawyers to proceed with arguing his final appeal.

Should Najib fail in his appeal, he faces 12 years in jail and RM210 million in fines.

Failing to overturn his conviction would also disqualify him as a candidate for Malaysia's next general election widely anticipated by next year.

While Najib's appeal is scheduled to run until Aug 26, the outcome is expected to be made known only at a later date, as the court usually sets another date to deliver a decision.